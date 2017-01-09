Anna police search for theft suspect

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person who is suspected in a theft. Anna Walmart reported a $165 theft which occurred on Aug. 4,.

The suspect allegedly took electronics and clothing from the store without offering payment. The theft was discovered because empty merchandise packaging was found in the store. The investigation further showed the suspect scanned merchandise at the self check station with a bar code producing a lesser amount than the actual merchandise value.

The suspect, upon leaving the store, looked directly into the surveillance camera, then appeared to cover her face with her hand to avoid recognition. The suspect also had a pre-teen child with her. They left the property in a light colored passenger car. A license plate number was not obtained.

To report any information, call 618-833-8571 ext. 1503.