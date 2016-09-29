Anna Presbyterian Church celebrates 150 years

The faith community at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna celebrated 150 years of ministry in Union County on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The church was founded in 1866 by a group of 17 people who met at the Methodist Church in Anna.

They then met in a store building until they built a wooden frame church in 1868 on the corner of Jefferson and South streets, where the church is still located today.

The church invited all former members and friends to attend a potluck dinner and celebration program.

The special events were held at the church’s Main Street Center last Saturday evening. The center is located across the street from the Anna church.

Displays of pictures highlighting the church’s history and ministry were available for viewing.

The Back Porch Company musical group performed. A meal was served and video presentations were shared.