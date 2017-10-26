Anna School District students hoping to make positive difference in community

Twelve Anna Junior High School students recently joined forces with The Fellowship House Prevention Program to form a Youth Advisory Committee, YAC.

The committee plans to meet each month throughout the 2017-2018 school year with Teresa Goddard, a preventionist from The Fellowship House.

Goddard said that this month, the YAC learned about National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which is set for Oct. 28, and again in April 2018.

The Take-Back Days are an initiative aimed at providing safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

“This is an excellent opportunity to take a look at the medicines that have collected in your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of something that could potentially be dangerous,” Goddard said.

The Cobden Police Department plans to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Unused or expired prescription medication can be safely disposed of at Cobden Village Hall at 112 E. Maple St. in Cobden.

The YAC members plan to help to spread the word about permanent Drug Take Back locations by posting flyers in the area to educate the community where they can safely dispose of unused or unwanted medications at any time throughout the year.

The flyers included the following four locations to drop off expired or unwanted medications:

Union County, Anna Police Department, 201 E. Vienna St., Anna, 833-8571.

Johnson County, Goreville Professional Pharmacy, 901 S. Broadway, Goreville, 618-995-1555.

Massac County, Massac County Sheriff’s Department, 515 Market St., Metropolis, 618-524-2912.

Pulaski County, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, 500 Illinois Ave., No. A, Mound City, 618-748-9374.

Goddard said she is very impressed with each of the YAC members and is inspired by “their willingness to become involved to help make a positive difference. “

“Each of these youth wants to make the world a better place and is willing to put forth the effort in doing so,” she said.

Goddard added that she is “excited to work with these youth in brainstorming to come up with creative ideas in planning events to increase public awareness in our community and to take action around substance abuse and mental health issues.

The YAC plans to provide more details throughout the year on the National Prevention Week events that are scheduled in May 2018.

For more information about the program, call The Fellowship House at 833-4456 (treatment) or 833-4460 (prevention).