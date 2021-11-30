Home / Home

Anna schools switch to remote learning

Tue, 11/30/2021 - 5:46pm admin

Students in Anna School District No. 37 are experiencing a temporary return to remote learning this week. 

The district includes Lincoln and Davie elementary schools and Anna Junior High School.

The decision to close the schools comes in the wake of a recent spike in COVID cases, both locally and nationally. 

A social media message posted on the Anna District No. 37 Facebook account stated: 

“Due to the high number of COVID cases and students and staff in quarantine or excluded from school, we will be switching to remote learning from Tuesday, November 30th through Friday, December 3rd.”

The message was posted Monday evening, Nov. 29.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health had Union County at the orange warning level status on the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk metrics.

An orange designation indicates warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.

