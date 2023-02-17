Anna Shop with Cop/Firemen program once again successful

During the 2022 Christmas holiday season, the Anna Police Department and Anna Fire Department, along with employees from Anna School District No. 37, took 53 children who attend Anna Schools shopping on two separate nights.

The kids were treated to a supper of pizza, soda and cookies at the Anna Fire Department before they were taken to Walmart in squad cars and fire trucks.

To watch these kids pull up in the squad cars and fire trucks with big smiles on their faces with sirens blaring is a treat to those of us that help with this event every year.

This isn’t possible to pull off without the help of those who donate.

We would like to thank the individuals who donate to the police department and Country Companies/Charlotte Clover, City of Anna, ZX gas station with Lisa Graham, Bryan and Magen Watkins, Taylor, Dodd and Wood and Dodd Architects.

Rob and Pam Needling. We couldn’t pull this off without the huge help from our school nurse, Candice Sauerbrunn. She along with teachers pick the kids that meet requirements for the program.

Anyone who would like to donate may do so to the Anna PD! Merry Christmas to all.