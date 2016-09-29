Anna street, park projects updated

One improvement project is underway in the City of Anna – and another long-awaited, much-anticipated project appears to be moving forward.

Updates about both projects were shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Sept. 20, at Anna City Hall.

One of the projects involves the next phase in improvements in the South Main Street area.

Another project calls for improvements at the Anna City Park, including construction of a concession stand and restrooms.

Updates on both of the projects were shared with the council by Anna city administrator Steve Guined.

A bid for the street improvement project was approved in August by the city council.

Samron Midwest Construction of Murphysboro submitted a low bid of $248,891 for initial concrete work on the project. The project is funded by state motor fuel tax money.

Improvements are planned in the South Main Street area, including Washington, Davie and Lafayette streets.

The work is slated to include sidewalk improvements, lighting and the creation of green spaces.

Work started last week. This part of the project is scheduled to take about 40 working days to complete.

Street resurfacing work also is planned. Due to the change in seasons and the anticipated arrival of cooler weather, the resurfacing work, which involves asphalt, now is planned for 2017.

The city administrator also reported on progress in conjunction with improvements which are planned at the Anna City Park as part of a project which is slated to cost $300,000.

The cost of the project will be split 50/50 between the city and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

A major facet of the park project calls for construction of restrooms and a concession stand. Other improvements are planned.

The city hopes to be able to take bids on the park project after the first of the year. Current plans call for the project to be completed in time for the 2017 Union County Fair.

The fair is scheduled each year in August. The Anna City Park is the home of the fair.