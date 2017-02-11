Anna students visit county courthouse

Students from a Union County school had a firsthand lesson on how government and the judicial system works last week.

Nearly 70 3rd grade students from Anna School District No. 37 visited and toured the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro last Friday morning.

The Anna students have been reading a story titled “The Trial of Cardigan Jones.”

In conjunction with the reading of the story, the visit to the courthouse gave the students an opportunity to see and learn firsthand about the important role the court system plays in the operation of the government. The visit offered a practical lesson in reading and social studies.

The group visited a courtroom and the sheriff’s office while they were at the courthouse.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel greeted the students and their teachers at the main entrance to the courthouse.

After the students had entered the front doors, they passed through a security system into the courthouse.

The sheriff led the group to the second floor of the courthouse for a visit to Courtroom 1.

In the courtroom, the group was met by Union County Presiding Judge Mark Boie. Court reporter Kim Davis also was in attendance.

The judge talked about the court system and the judicial process. He also answered a number of questions.

Boie talked about the three branches of government which function at the national and state levels, including the executive branch, the legislative branch and the judicial branch.

“All three play a certain role in how the government works,” the judge said. The court system, he said interprets laws which are approved by the legislature.

Boie also talked about the wide range of cases he hears, the roles of prosecuting and defense attorneys, the jury process and other topics.

The judge said that it was good for the students to be able to come and visit the courthouse. Such visits, he said, would be “very beneficial” for all people.

The judge also shared a special message for the young visitors as he wrapped up his presentation: “Listen to your teachers and study real hard.”