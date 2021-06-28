Anna United Methodist Church planning to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Anna United Methodist Church is planning to host a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 1.

The clinic is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1. The church is located at 111 W. Monroe St. in Anna.

Preregistration to receive the vaccine is available. To preregister, call 833-2234.

Walk-ins also will be accepted on the day of the clinic.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given. The first or second vaccine will be available at the clinic. Those who have had one shot are asked to bring their vaccine card.

There is no fee for the vaccine. The vaccine will be given by trained employees of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Methodist churches all over Illinois are reaching out to individuals who have not been vaccinated.

Organizers note that they especially want the vaccines to be available for children ages 12 to 18. Children 17 and under will need their parents’ consent to receive a vaccine.

Those who get their vaccine by July 1 will be entered in the Illinois Vaccine Lottery. Drawings are planned weekly in the lottery.

Children under 17 will be entered into a scholarship drawing.