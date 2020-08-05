Anna VFW, Auxiliary continuing to serve meals

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 and its Auxiliary plan to continue serving meals, including fish fries.

The to go meals are available to pick up at the post, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The post appreciates the continuing support it has received from the community for the meals it has been serving.

Fish Fries

The post plans to continue having its weekly to go fish fries every Friday night at least through May.

The meal includes two pieces of fish, potato salad, cole slaw and pickle for a $10 donation.

Pick up times are 4:45 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:15 p.m. Call 833-5182 to reserve pick up time by Thursday.

Chicken Leg Dinner

The Auxiliary will be serving a baked chicken leg quarter, roasted potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert dinner on Monday, May 11, starting at 5 p.m. for a $10 donation.

Reservations must be made no later than 8 p.m. on May 10 by calling 833-5182.

Picking Up Meals

Pick up for both meals is the same: Drive up under the awning and they will bring it out to you.

Smoked Pork Butts

The Auxiliary still has a few spots left for the pork butts it will be smoking on May 23. Call president Phillip Wright at 967-1374 as soon as possible to place an order.

The VFW post and the Auxiliary urge everyone to stay healthy. They hope to be able to see people at the post in June.