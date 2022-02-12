Anna VFW has full slate of activities in December

A monthly fish fry, Taco Tuesdays and other special events are planned during December at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Fish Fry

A monthly fish fry will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The menu will include fish, potato salad and baked beans for a donation of $12.

The public is welcome. Carry outs will be available.

Star Karaoke is scheduled to be at the post from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Taco Tuesdays

Taco Tuesdays are planned on Dec. 6 and Dec. 20. Serving will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hard shell and soft shell tacos and taco salads will be served. The public is welcome. Carry outs will be available.

Comedy Hour

The VFW plans to host the Tim Loss Comedy Hour on Saturday, Dec. 10. The event is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The cost of admission will be a new toy for a holiday season toy drive.

Mystify Music

Mystify Music is scheduled to play from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. An ugly sweater contest also is planned.

Closed for Holiday

The Anna VFW is scheduled to be closed on Dec. 24-25 so employees can spend time with their families for Christmas.

Steak Dinner

A steak dinner will be served at the post on Saturday, Dec. 31. Serving starts at 6 p.m.

The menu will included steak, a baked potato and salad for a $15 donation.

Reservations for the dinner can be made by calling the post at 833-5182 after 1 p.m.

Star Karaoke is scheduled to be at the post from 7 p.m. until midnight.