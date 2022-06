The Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is conducting a raffle for a $300 gift card to Union County Market in Jonesboro.

Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. Tickets can be obtained at the post, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The drawing is set for Saturday, July 16; ticket holders do not need to be present to win.