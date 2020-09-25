Anna VFW planning corn hole tournament

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is planning to host a Corn Hole Challenge Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 10, starting at noon.

The proceeds from the event will go to support the local VFW.

A barbeque stand will be set up for lunch. Drinks also will be available.

The actual corn hole event will be outside so social distancing can be maintained.

The bar inside the VFW post will be open to all. The post is located north of Anna at 70 VFW Ln., just off old U.S. Route 51.

In addition to the corn hole tournament, the VFW plans to have a silent auction, with items donated by members and local vendors.

Craft vendors have been invited to set up booths and to sell their wares.

The competition will include games that will allow competitors to choose their own partners, as well as blind draw for partners, so players don’t have to be a corn hole pro to have fun.

Entry fees vary for different games with a $30 entry fee for teams.

Games will include double eliminations, sudden death and others.

Payouts will be for first place, second place and third place.

Registration is set to begin at noon on Oct. 10. Play is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Play will continue as long as the players are having fun.

The VFW invites the community to bring a lawn chair and spend the day at the tournament.

The VFW again voiced appreciation for everyone’s support of its activities. More information is available by calling the VFW post at 833-5182.