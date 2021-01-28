Anna VFW planning to have drive-thru, dine in fish dinner

A drive-thru or dine in fish dinner is planned at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The VFW plans to serve the drive-thru fish dinner on Friday, Jan. 29. Serving is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The menu will include fish, potato salad, baked beans, a pickle and hush puppies for a donation of $10.

Fish only will be available for a donation of $2 per piece.

Those who would like to order a meal are asked to call 833-7737 before noon on Jan. 29 to make reservations for pick up or dining in so the VFW can make sure there are not too many people in the back hall and social distancing can be set up.

The VFW asks those who pick up meals to have the correct change; no credit cards or debit cards can be accepted.

The Anna VFW continues to thank the community for its support during this difficult time.

Bingo

Xtreme Bar Bingo is scheduled to return to the Anna VFW post on Monday, Feb. 1.

The kitchen is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. Bingo will start at 7 p.m.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed at this time. There is no charge to play bingo.