Anna VFW planning to serve ‘to go’ fish fry, lasagna dinner

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna and its Auxiliary continue to serve meals.

The VFW post is located at 70 VFW Ln., just off old U.S. Route 51 between Anna and Cobden.

Fish Fry

The VFW post plans to serve a fish fry on Friday, June 19, starting at 5 p.m.

The menu will include two pieces of fish, potato salad, slaw and a pickle for a $10 donation.

Due to the restrictions placed by the state, and to keep everyone safe, the meals will be available as “to go” orders only.

You can call 833-7737 before 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, to make a reservation for your meals.

You will be met under the awning at the VFW post and the meals will be delivered to your car. The VFW asks that you have exact change ready for your meals.

Lasagna Dinner

The Auxiliary plans to serve a “to go” lasagna dinner on Monday, June 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

The menu will include lasagna, garlic bread, a California blend of vegetables and dessert for a $10 donation.

The lasagna dinner will work just like the fish fry on Friday evening.

Call 833-5182 before 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, to reserve a pick up time as soon as possible.

The Auxiliary will prepare your meal and meet you under the awning in front of the building. You don’t even have to get out of your car.