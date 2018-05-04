Home / News / Anna VFW plans to serve fish fry

Thu, 04/05/2018 - 12:05pm admin

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna plans to serve a monthly fish fry on Friday, April 6.

Serving is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the post home, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

The menu will include fish, potato salad and slaw for an $8 donation.

The public is welcome. Carry outs will be available.

Star Karaoke will be at the post from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A 50/50 drawing and a spring basket raffle also are planned.

