Home / Home

Anna VFW plans sloppy Joe dinner, fish fry, Taco Tuesday

Mon, 11/01/2021 - 11:11am admin

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna is planning to have a sloppy Joe or chili and hot dog dinner, a fish fry and Taco Tuesday.

The dinners will be served at the post, which is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Sloppy Joe, Chili, Hot Dog Dinner

The Anna VFW plans to serve a sloppy Joe or chili and hot dog dinner on Thursday, Nov. 4. Serving is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The menu will include sloppy Joes, chili or a chili dog and chips for a $4 donation.

Fish Fry

A fish fry is planned Friday, Nov. 5. Serving will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The menu will include fish, potato salad and baked beans for a donation of $10.

The public is welcome and carry outs will be available.  

Star Karaoke is scheduled to play music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday is planned Tuesday, Nov. 9. Serving will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is welcome and carry outs will be available.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
4 + 1 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here