Anna VFW post, Auxiliary offer programs for area students

Each year, Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna and its Auxiliary sponsor many programs in all of the schools in Union County.

Many of these programs are set up to promote patriotism in the students.

Due to the pandemic, information about the programs may not be given out at the schools.

With that in mind, information about the programs is available by contacting Linda Jackson at 833-7737 or Sherry Haddick at 559-4347, who will see that children can participate.

Poster Contest

A poster contest is open to students in grades 1, 2 and 3.

The theme for the poster contest is “Symbols of American Pride.”

Posters cannot be larger than 14 inches by 22 inches and are to have a white background.

Posters can be done in crayon, colored pencil or markers.

Essay Contest

An essay contest is open to students in grades 4, 5 and 6.

The theme for the essay contest this year is “Honoring America’s Heroes.”

Essays can be typed or legibly written. Entries require a cover sheet which lists the name of the student, the student’s school and grade.

Local, state and national awards are available with these programs.

Continuing Education Scholarship

A Continuing Education Scholarship is available for Auxiliary members, their spouse, son or daughter with a financial need for schooling.

Entrants must be at least 18 years old, must complete the application and must submit an essay of 300 words or less.

Application must be received by Feb. 15, 2021. Contact Linda Jackson at 833-7737 for more information.

Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to students in grades 9-12 who are no older than 18 years of age at the time of local entry. Students must be U.S. citizens.

The contest now accepts two dimensional and three dimensional art.

Two-dimensional pieces must be on canvas or paper.Watercolor, pencil, pastel, charcoal, tempera, crayon, acrylic, pen, ink, oil, marker or other media may be used.

Two-dimensional pieces are not to be framed. Canvas entries are to be submitted on a stretcher frame or canvas board. Other entries must be matted in white. Color mats are not to be used.

Reinforce the back with heavy paper. Mounted and floating mats may also be used.

The art should be no smaller than 8 inches by 10 inches, but no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.

Three dimensional art can use such mediums as paper, papier-mache, pottery, clay and metal work.

Pieces should be no smaller than 8 inches in any direction and no larger than 24 inches. Art cannot be more than 5 pounds in weight.

Digital art, photography and jewelry will not be accepted.

The deadline for this program is Feb. 1, 2021. Local, state and national awards are available with this program.

The first-place national award is $15,000. There are also local and state awards for this program.

Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest

The Voice of Democracy Audio-Essay Contest is open to all students in grades 9-12.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 31, 2020.

The theme this year is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”

Information will be sent to all local schools about requirements for this program.

Local, district, state and national awards are available for this program.

District winners and their families are invited to a Voice of Democracy banquet in Springfield, where all students receive a monetary award.

All first-place state winners who are sent to the national event receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. and an award ranging from $1,000 to a first-place $30,000 scholarship.

Local and district awards also are given for this program.

Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest

The Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest is for students in grades 6, 7 and 8.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 31, 2020. The theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?”

All rules for this contest will be sent to local schools.

Local, district, state and national awards are available for this program.

The winner in the local competition is invited to a district banquet. The district winner is invited to a Voice of Democracy banquet which is scheduled in February in Springfield.

National awards for this program range from $500 to $5,000.

The VFW and Auxiliary note that if a student has trouble finding the Voice of Democracy or the Patriots Pen contest information and application, they can contact their English teacher or the school guidance counselor, or they can call Linda Jackson or Sherry Haddick at the previously listed phone numbers.