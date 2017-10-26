Anna VFW post invites entries for annual Veterans Day parade

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 in Anna again is planning to sponsor a Veterans Day parade in Union County.

The post has been sponsoring the parade for many years.

This year, the parade is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Those who would like to be a part of the parade are asked to contact the VFW post at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna at 833-5182 to obtain an entry form.

Forms are due back to the parade chairman no later than Nov. 3.

Any entries after that date will not be judged and will be added at the end of the parade.

Organizers noted in a news release that the parade is a “great event to showcase your patriotic organization, band, Boy Scout or Girl Scout troop, sorority, antique automobiles or tractors.”

Chili and hot dogs will be served at the post home following the parade. Awards will be given out at that time.