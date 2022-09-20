Anna VFW post making plans for 2022 Veterans Day parade

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna again is making plans for 2022 Veterans Day parade.

The parade is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring.”

The Anna VFW post noted that letters of invitation and application forms were recently mailed to those who have participated in the parade in the past.

The VFW said that it is always looking for additional entries in the parade by those who want to show their patriotism and respect to veterans by participating in the event.

Local businesses, organizations, clubs or groups which would like to participate in the parade but did not receive an application can pick one up at the Anna VFW post.

The post is located at 79 VFW Ln. near Anna. Parade applications can be picked up during regular business hours at the post, which are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Complimentary chili and hot dogs will be served to parade participants at the VFW hall immediately following the event on Nov. 11.

Certificates will be presented to winning entries at that time as well.