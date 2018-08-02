Anna VFW welcomes support for project

Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna has long supported the community in many ways.

Now, the post is welcoming support for an important project.

Weldon Davis, the commander of the post, shared the following information:

The Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Anna, was instituted on July 31, 1948, and has been a pillar of the community since that time.

During the past year Post and Auxiliary members have participated at funerals with military rites for over 30 members and nonmembers and donated over $2,000 to families of deceased members.

Each month they hold a bingo party at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna to help make the day of a Veteran a little brighter.

They adopted a Platoon during the past year and send gifts overseas.

They participated in many Flag presentations within the community, held the Veterans Day parade and invited everyone to the Post for awards and food afterward.

They participated in the Cobden Peach Festival Parade and the opening of the Union County Fair. They work tirelessly on legislation that affects Veterans across the nation. They have supported several Golf tournaments, are members of the Union County Hospital Auxiliary and the Chamber of Commerce.

They held a school supply give away at the Post Home, sponsored 10 needy children at Christmas and provided food baskets for needy families.

They promote patriotism within the local schools with coloring, poster and essay contests. The Post is a vital part of the community.

Our membership is getting older, as is our building which was built back in the 1960s.

It has come to the point that the Post Home needs a new roof.

We have several fund-raisers in mind to be held over the next several months.

If anyone has any suggestions for fund-raisers or would like to make a donation toward the roof we would greatly appreciate hearing from you.

Any donations can be sent to the Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455, VFW, 70 VFW Ln., Anna, Ill. 62906, earmarked “roof.”

Any donation, no matter how large or how small, would be greatly appreciated.