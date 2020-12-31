Anna waives 2021 liquor license fees

The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has had an ongoing major impact on small businesses throughout the Union County area.

Some of those businesses are receiving some help as they head into the new year of 2021.

The Anna City Council in mid-December voted to waive nearly all of the Union County municipalities liquor license fees.

The city council approved Resolution 2020-46 at its regular meeting on Dec. 15. The agenda for the meeting noted that the resolution provides for the temporary waiver of fees for certain classifications of city liquor licenses.

Letters sent by the city to those applying for 2021 liquor licenses stated:

“The City of Anna recognizes that 2020 has been a difficult year. Our local businesses, especially bars, restaurants, clubs and entertainment venues have been hit the hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council wishes to help and support our businesses as much as we can, especially during these tough times.

“On December 15, 2020 the City Council voted to waive all 2021 liquor license fees, with the exception of the Original Package Only license classification. Enclosed you will find your 2021 license along with a refund of any amounts previously submitted for the 2021 license fees which were waived by Resolution 2020-46.

“We look forward to working together and to strengthen our community again in the upcoming year.”

Eighteen liquor license applicants will benefit from the waiving of the fees. The city’s liquor license fees range from $900 a year to $1,500 a year.

Discussion about the waiving of the fees initially was discussed at a city council meeting in November.

Several of those holding liquor licenses shared their concerns about the major economic impact which the pandemic has had on them. They also said any assistance which could be provided by the city would be appreciated.