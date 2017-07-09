Anna woman sentenced for burglary

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Sept. 1 that Samantha Jo Stanton, 24, of Anna, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to burglary, which is a Class 2 felony.

Stanton will also serve a two-year term of mandatory supervised release, formerly parole.

Stanton was arrested in October 2016 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Stanton stole checks from the residence of an elderly man in rural Anna and then used the stolen checks to purchase items from an Anna retailer.