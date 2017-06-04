Anna woman sentenced on drug charge

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds reported Wednesday, April 5, that Daneille A. Mrozek, 23, formerly of 745 McCloud Loop in rural Anna, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after admitting a petition to revoke probation on one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a Class 2 felony.

Mrozek was arrested in May 2015 after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union County Drug Task Force showed Mrozek had participated in the sale of heroin from the McCloud Loop residence in March, April and May of 2015.

She was arrested again in February after the filing of a petition to revoke probation.