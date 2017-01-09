Home / News / Anna Woman Sentenced to Prison for Burglary

Anna Woman Sentenced to Prison for Burglary

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 10:25am admin

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced on Friday, Sept. 1 that Samantha Jo Stanton, 24, of Anna has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to Burglary, a Class 2 Felony.  

Stanton will also serve a two year term of Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly known asparole. 

Stanton was arrested in October 2016 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Stanton stole checks from the residence of an elderly man in rural Anna and then used the stolen checks to purchase items from an Anna retailer.  

The Gazette-Democrat

