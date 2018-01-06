Annabelle Festival in Anna to feature many activities

The 2018 Annabelle Festival is planned Friday and Saturday, June 8-9, in downtown Anna.

Hours for the festival are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Friday night is scheduled to feature a children’s area, a classic car show, a painting party, a flower show, an art exhibit, live music, carriage rides, vendors and food trucks.

On Saturday, the events continue, along with guest speakers and presentations at the parking lot at the Anna Moose Lodge, which is located along South Main Street.

Saturday Presentations

The schedule for Saturday’s presentations include:

9 a.m., Smokey the Bear. 9:45 a.m., raised flower bed demonstration. 10:30 a.m., flower arranging demonstration.

11:15 a.m., magic show with Chris Egelston. Noon, birds of prey.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, an Opera Fest is planned at the Anna Arts Center on West Davie Street.

The Anna Arts Center is hosting an Annabelle hydrangeas and Illinois Bicentennial Celebration art competition and exhibition and the 2018 Annabelle Festival and Illinois bicentennial flower arrangement competition June 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and June 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The theme of Illinois Bicentennial Celebration opens the subject of art work and flower arrangements to anything found in Illinois.

Art Competition

The three categories for the art competition and exhibition are:

Painting and drawing: Acrylic, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, charcoal, mixed media, collage.

Photography: Photos and digitally altered art work.

Fine crafts: Fibers, sculpture, pottery, furniture, stained glass, blown glass, jewelry, metalsmithing, wood carvings.

Flower Arrangement Competition

The four categories for the flower arrangement competition are:

Arrangements with hydrangeas. Artificial arrangements. Wall hanging arrangements. Potted plants.

Entry fees: Adult: $5 per entry and children: $3 per entry.

Each entry must be tagged with name, address, age for 5-18 year olds and phone number before being put on exhibit.

Delivery of Work: Thursday, June 7, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the entries being delivered to Anna Arts Center, 125 W. Davie St. Anna. Judging is planned Friday, June 8, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A variety of prizes, including ribbons and cash, will be awarded to winners.

All entries must remain on exhibit until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Entries should be picked up either Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 11, between 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call Lee’s cell 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Painting Party

All ages are invited to a painting party on Friday, June 8, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Anna Arts Center.

The price of $15 includes art supplies for one 8 by 10 painting, as well as instruction.

Preregistration is not required, but is requested, by calling Lee at 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Music Festival

The Annabelle Festival is scheduled to feature a Southern Illinois Music Festival Opera Fest on Saturday, June 9, at 3 p.m. at the Anna Arts Center.

Eight young artists will sing and dance for an hour. Great introduction to opera for all ages are invited and it is free.

Smokey Bear Poster Contest

Children in 1st through 5th grades are invited to participate in a Smokey Bear poster contest.

This is an opportunity for students to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention through original drawings of Smokey Bear.

Smokey Bear is recognized nationally and internationally as the symbol for wildfire prevention.

Entry in the poster contest is free.

Delivery of entries to the Anna Arts Center will be on Thursday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded. For more information, call Lee’s cell 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Posters must feature Smokey Bear. Smokey Bear posters must include Smokey’s wildfire prevention message: Only you Can Prevent Wildfires!

Posters should encourage children to take a personal role in preventing wildfires.

Each entry should be 11 by 17 inches in size. Materials that can be used include crayons, markers, poster paints, watercolors and others. The choice of paper is up to the child.

The following information should be written on the back of the poster in the lower-right corner: the artist’s name, address, home phone number. (Do not use a dark marker for this information, as it may show through.)

Since Smokey Bear is an official icon protected by law, the colors of their clothing need to be accurate. Check the colors on the website www.fs.usda.gov/learn/kids.

Car Show, Children’s Area, Vendors

A classic car show also is planned during the Annabelle Festival.

For more information about the classic car show, call Curt Classics at 618-827-3570.

A children’s area will feature a bounce house, games, balloon animals and face painting.

For information or to register as a vendor, contact Bonni at 833-6311.