Annabelle Festival art competition, exhibit set

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to host an Annabelle Festival art competition and exhibit.

The theme for the competition and exhibit is birds, flowers and trees.

An opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 29. The exhibit is scheduled to be open through June 11, which is the day of the Annabelle Festival.

The competition will feature three categories: painting and drawing, photography and fine crafts.

Entry fees will be $5 per entry for adults and $3 per entry for children.

Art works can be delivered to the Anna Arts Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23, or Tuesday, May 24. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna. All art work must be submitted before 4 p.m. on May 26.

Prizes will be awarded for adults and for young people.

More information about the competition and exhibit is available by contacting Lee Hackney by phone at 904-625-1109 or by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.

Those who are not able to deliver entries on May 23 or May 24 can contact Hackney for another time.