Annabelle Festival celebration planned in Anna

Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development and the City of Anna are joining to announce plans for the 2024 Annabelle Festival.

The festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, in Anna. Organizers noted that additional activities are planned Friday, June 7, and Sunday, June 9.

The festival celebrates the story of the Annabelle hydrangea plant, which was discovered near Anna.

A variety of activities and attractions are planned along Davie and Lafayette streets in Anna.

The festival will also feature special events at the Anna Arts Center, including art exhibits and performances.

Visitors can participate in a walking tour of Anna, where they can explore the rich history of the city or take a bus tour for a deeper dive into the area’s heritage presented by PAST.

A free car show, free live music from Eli Tellor and the Mixtape 80’s Tribute Band and vendors will be part of the festival’s activities.

Friday, June 7, will feature the Annabelle Pageant at 6 p.m., a presentation about the Annabelle hydrangea and the first Tombs at Twilight Tour.

A bring your own partner doubles disc golf tournament is planned starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Anna City Park.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule of Annabelle Festival events, as provided by organizers:

Friday, June 7

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friends of Stinson appreciation book sale. Stinson Memorial Library, Anna.

6 p.m. Ms. and Mister Annabelle, Little Miss and Master Annabelle pageant. Anna Arts Center.

7 p.m. Landscaping with Annabelles. Tom Caldwell, Anna-Jo Garden Club/Hindman Park, Anna.

7:30 p.m. Tombs at Twilight tour at Anna Cemetery. Bus pick up at Anna-Jo Garden Club/Hindman Park. With Marilyn Meisenheimer and Duane Hileman.

Saturday, June 8

A chamber of commerce information kiosk will be located along East Davie Street.

A PAST information kiosk will be located at the corner of Main and Davie streets.

Anna-Jo Garden Club will have Annabelles on sale in front of the Anna Arts Center.

Viewing of the Annabelle Trail will be available at visitors’ leisure.

9 a.m. Pet carnival, West Davie Street in front of the Anna Arts Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

9 a.m. KidsFest, East Davie Street.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids crafts with the Anna-Jo Garden Club.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Art exhibit, Anna Arts Center.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Self-guided walking tour.

10 a.m. Anna-Jo Garden Club flower show, Anna Arts Center.

10:30 a.m. Smokey Bear, East Davie Street.

11:30 a.m. Reptile show, Anna Arts Center.

1 p.m. Magic show, Anna Arts Center.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free swim, Anna City Pool.

1 p.m. PAST historic bus tour of Anna. Bus tour pick up will be on East Davie Street.

2 p.m. Timeless Treasure awards. Introduction of Annabelle pageant winners. Main stage, East Davie Street.

2:30 p.m. Birds of prey program, Anna Arts Center.

3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Music presented by Eli Tellor, main stage, East Davie Street.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Car show, West Davie Street.

6 p.m. Spanish dancers, East Davie Street.

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music presented by Mix Tape 80s, main stage, East Davie Street.

Sunday, June 9

9 a.m. Disc golf tournament, Anna City Park.

For More News

About The

Annabelle Festival,

See Page 3