Annabelle Festival disc golf tourney set at Anna City Park

An Annabelle Festival disc golf tournament is planned Sunday, June 12, in Anna.

The tournament will be at the Anna City Park. Play on the park’s disc golf course is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Registration for the bring your own partner disc golf tournament begins at 9 a.m. Sunday. Early registration is available. The registration fee is $35 per player.

Each player will receive a premium plastic glow disc and another premium plastic disc, plus a mini from Discmania.

Both members of the top three teams will receive trophies donated by the Cache River Disc Golf Club.

The tournament will have a $5 optional ace pot.

This will be a 36-hole tournament. The first 18 holes will be from red tees on the course. The second 18 holes will be played from the blue tees.

A lunch break is planned between rounds. The tournament has 50 spots which are open.

For more information, or early registration, call or text John Wingate at 618-697-2479.