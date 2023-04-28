Annabelle Festival planning committee meets at chamber office

The 2023 Annabelle Festival is set for Saturday, June 10, in Anna.

The festival’s 2023 planning committee met April 18 at the Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development office to work on arrangement and management of the festival.

Chairperson Tracy Smith led members to share planned events of their committees. A wide variety of entertainment and educational interests for all ages will be provided.

There are plans for food and shopping vendors, a car show and cruise, an art and flower show, an Annabelle plant sale and the Annabelle trail.

Activities also are scheduled to include a pageant for Ms. and Mr. Annabelle, a Kids’ Fest, crafts and painting projects, a pet parade, a wild life presentation, a reptile show and a magic show.

The PAST organization of Union County plans to conduct bus tours of historic places, as well as a self-guided tour of hosted downtown historic buildings. A free swim is planned at the Anna Pool. Lights and music also will highlight the festival.

Organizers noted that a big challenge to the festive plan is the state highway traffic that rumbles right through the middle of the festivities. For the safety of participants, there will be street closings, special parking provisions and some event site changes.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and encouraged for various activities.

More information and updates about the festival are forthcoming. For more information, or to volunteer or to sponsor events, call 833-6311.