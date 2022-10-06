Annabelle Festival scheduled for this weekend

The Annabelle hydrangea will be celebrated during an upcoming event which is planned in Union County.

The 2022 Annabelle Festival is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, in Anna. Hours for the festival will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Annabelle Festival is presented by the City of Anna and the Union County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development. The festival is sponsored in part by Anna-Jonesboro National Bank and Union County Hospital in Anna.

The festival celebrates the story of the Annabellehydrangea, which was discovered in the Anna area.

Annabelle Festival activities will take place on Davie and Lafayette streets in Anna.

The festival will feature an Annabelle Trail, food and vendors, a kids fest, a free swim, a Ms. and Mister Annabelle/Little Miss and Master Annabelle pageant, a pet parade, princesses and characters, balloons, face painting, a birds of prey show, a magic show, a bounce house, art exhibits, a flower show, a walking tour of Anna, a bus tour, live music and a disc golf tournament.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the festival on Saturday:

10 a.m. Ms. and Mister/Little Miss and Master pageant, Anna Arts Center, West Davie Street.

10 a.m. Walking tour, Annabelle Market, South Main Street, presented by PAST. PAST and Shawnee Community College also will be partnering to present a bus tour which begins at the college’s extension center in Anna.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Art exhibit, flower show, Anna Arts Center.

Noon. Dodge ball tournament, Rise Performance, east Anna.

Noon. Pet parade, Anna Moose Lodge parking lot.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free swim, Anna City Pool.

1 p.m. West Davie Street in downtown Anna area closes.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Magic show, birds of prey presentation, Anna Arts Center.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Live music, Corey Evitts, East Davie Street.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Painting party, Anna Arts Center.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music, Radio Days, East Davie Street.

Food vendors will be on East Davie Street. Beverages will be served by StarView Vineyards near Cobden and Lincoln Heritage Winery, which is located between Anna and Cobden. Kids activities are planned on West Davie Street.

An Annabelle Festival disc golf tournament is planned Sunday morning, June 12, at the Anna City Park. The tournament begins at 9 a.m.

More information is available by visiting unioncounty.biz/annabelle-festival.

Bus Tour

10 a.m. PAST and Shawnee Community College will conduct a bus tour to share the history of several locations outside of downtown Anna.

The bus tour will originate at the Shawnee College Anna Extension Center, 1150 E. Vienna St.

Preregistration is recommended or arrive early to register before boarding the bus by 10 a.m. Cost for the bus tour and booklet is $20. Call Shawnee Community College at 833-3399.

Summer Book Sale

A summer book sale is planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 10-12.

The sale will be conducted by the Friends of Stinson Library and will be held in conjunction with the Annabelle Festival which is planned June 11 in Anna.

The book sale will be at the Anna library, which is located at 409 S. Main St. in Anna.

A Friends Appreciation Sale is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. For those who are not members of the Friends of Stinson Library, memberships will be available at the sale for $5.

A public sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

A bag sale is planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12. A bag of books can be purchased for $5. Bags will be provided.