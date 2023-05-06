Annabelle Festival set in Anna

The City of Anna and Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development invite the community to attend the upcoming Annabelle Festival.

The festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in the downtown Anna area.

The festival celebrates the story of the Annabelle hydrangea, which was discovered in the Anna area.

The Annabelle Festival is scheduled to take place on Davie Street and Lafayette Street, along with special events at Anna Arts Center, a walking tour of Anna, a bus tour of Jonesboro and free swimming at the Anna Pool.

Here’s a look at the schedule of events, as posted on Union County Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development’s website:

9 a.m. Pet parade. West Davie Street. Registration 8:45 a.m.

9 a.m. KidsFest. East Davie Street.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Car show, West Davie Street. Food and Vendors.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Crafts with the Anna-Jo Garden Club, painting a bird house or flower pot, Anna Arts Center.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art exhibit, Anna Arts Center. Pet carnival.

10 a.m. PAST bus tour of Anna. Tour bus pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank.

10 a.m. Walking tour starts at Annabelle Market.

10 a.m. Flower show, Anna Arts Center. Anna-Jo Garden Club.

10:30 a.m. Woodsy Owl, East Davie Street.

11:30 a.m. Reptile show, Anna Arts Center.

1 p.m. Magic show, Anna Arts Center.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free swim at Anna City Pool.

1 p.m. PAST bus tour. Tour bus pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank.

2:30 p.m. Birds of prey program, Anna Arts Center.

3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Live music, East Davie Street. Corey Evitts, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Brothers Walker, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6 p.m. Car cruise.

The Anna-Jo Garden Club plans to sell Annabelle hydrangeas in front of the Anna Arts Center.

The festival also will feature an Annabelle Trail. The trail will highlight Annabelle hydrangeas.

A Litte Miss and Master Annabelle Festival pageant was planned June 3 at the Anna Arts Center.