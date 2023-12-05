Home / Home

Annabelle Pet Carnival planned

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 4:27pm admin

Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center and PAWS are looking forward to hosting the Annabelle Festival Pet Carnival on June 10.

The carnival is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in front of the Anna Arts Center at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna

Early registration is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Judging starts at 9 a.m.

Organizers strongly recommend that those who want to participate register their pets early.

Early registration is available by calling or texting Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or emailing vabchlee@gmail.com and giving her the following information: your name,  the pet’s name, pet type, categories to enter, your email, address and phone number. 

Otherwise, registration is planned from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on June 10. Entry is free.

The pet carnival will feature five categories: best dressed, look a like (owner and pet costumes), most unusual, smallest, showmanship (and pet tricks).

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

