Annabelle Street Festival set in Anna

The 2017 Annabelle Street Festival is planned Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, in Anna.

The festival celebrates the heritage of the Annabelle hydrangea plant and its connection to the Union County community.

Festival activities are planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the downtown Anna area.

The schedule of activities on Friday includes:

A car show on West Davie Street and the city parking lot.

A flower arranging competition, kids/adults paint party and art exhibit at the Anna Arts Center.

A band at Kiki’s Coffee House.

Children’s activities on the parking lot of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Activities and participants will include a bounce house, balloon animals and fire and police departments.

Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres at the Brick House.

A police canine presentation at 7:30 p.m.

Festival activities will be at the Anna City Park area on Saturday.

The schedule includes:

A breakfast at the Masonic Lodge. Vendors and food trucks.

A bird presentation by Free Again. Carriage rides. Children’s activities.

A fish fry at the Anna Kiwanis Stand.

An outdoor concert featuring RaQuel Rothschild and her band.