Annabelle Street Festival set in Anna
The 2017 Annabelle Street Festival is planned Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, in Anna.
The festival celebrates the heritage of the Annabelle hydrangea plant and its connection to the Union County community.
Festival activities are planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the downtown Anna area.
The schedule of activities on Friday includes:
A car show on West Davie Street and the city parking lot.
A flower arranging competition, kids/adults paint party and art exhibit at the Anna Arts Center.
A band at Kiki’s Coffee House.
Children’s activities on the parking lot of the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Activities and participants will include a bounce house, balloon animals and fire and police departments.
Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres at the Brick House.
A police canine presentation at 7:30 p.m.
Festival activities will be at the Anna City Park area on Saturday.
The schedule includes:
A breakfast at the Masonic Lodge. Vendors and food trucks.
A bird presentation by Free Again. Carriage rides. Children’s activities.
A fish fry at the Anna Kiwanis Stand.
An outdoor concert featuring RaQuel Rothschild and her band.