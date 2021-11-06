Annabelle Trail debuts

An Annabelle Trail map has been created. This is the first year for the Annabelle Trail.

Melanie Aldridge helped Martha Ann Webb to create the Annabelle Trail map.

A ribbon cutting for the new Annabelle Trail is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Anna City Park.

The ribbon cutting will take place during this weekend’s Annabelle Festival.

The ribbon cutting will take place by the Anna-Jo Garden Club booth at the Anna City Park.

Martha Ann Webb noted that this year on the map, only streets will be marked with stars by the houses with Annabelles.

Webb encourages everyone to drive around Anna and look for Annabelle signs.

A copy of the Annabelle Trail map will be available at the Anna-Jo Garden Club booth this weekend and at Anna City Hall on the information table as you go in the front doors.