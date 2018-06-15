Annual Cache River Days pageant seeks participants

Participants are being sought for the 24th annual Cache River Days Pageant in Ullin.

The pageant is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Leona Brust Civic Center.

Participants also are welcomed for a baby contest.

The deadline for the pageant and the baby contest is Aug. 10.

The pageant has four categories, with ages ranging from 4 to 20 years old.

The baby contest is for girls and boys, ages newborn to 3 years old. Event organizers noted that only the first 12 entries received in each category will be accepted.

For information regarding rules and entry forms concerning the pageant, contact pageant director Kembre Bracken at 618-203-2701 or visit www.facebook.com/CRDPageant.

Information about the events also is available by contacting Tina Redcloud at 618-845-3612, Monday through Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 618-697-9574.

Those who leave a voice mail are asked to make sure to include their full name, telephone number, email address and mailing address.

Cache River Days also is scheduled to include a slow-pitch softball tournament. For information about the tournament, contact Jerrod George at 618-306-4409.

A flea market is planned. Information about the flea market is available by calling 618-845-3721 or 618-845-3445.

The pageant also will feature music, a parade, canoe trips, a tram, a silent auction, food, tours of the renovated caboose and Ullin Historic Depot and a band and dance at the civic center.

For general information regarding the Cache River Days event, call 6l8-845-3445.