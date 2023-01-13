Home / Home

Annual King breakfast scheduled

Fri, 01/13/2023 - 11:26am

The Alexander-Pulaski County branch of the NAACP will be holding a special event observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast is scheduled Monday, Jan. 16, at 9 a.m. at the St. John Praise and Worship Center in Pulaski.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. 

The cost for the event is $20, which can be paid at the door. St. John Praise and Worship Center is located at 371 N. Chestnut St. in Pulaski. 

