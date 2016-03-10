Annual New Coats, New Hope Campaign launched by WIBH

Each winter, hundreds of children throughout Southern Illinois go without warm coats, causing a staggering effect on academic learning, self-esteem and general health.

Since 2011, WIBH Radio in Anna has made it an annual mission to provide new coats to children through the New Coats, New Hope Campaign.

The campaign is a fundraising effort presented by WIBH and Operation Warm, a 501 c3 charitable organization that provides new winter coats to children of low-income families.

The campaign is held in cooperation with Children’s Medical & Mental Resource Network, CMMHRN, Two Rivers Child Advocacy, TRCAC, and Head Start. Its purpose is to provide new coats to children ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties of Illinois.

Since its beginning, New Coats, New Hope has raised enough money to purchase approximately 800 new coats. All coats arrive in various colors and sizes, individually wrapped with the tags still attached.

Each coat is distributed by the CMMHRN, TRCAC and Head Start to children affected by abuse, neglect and genuine need.

In addition, the campaign will schedule community distribution days for those families not served by the agencies. Those dates are to be announced soon.

Each winter, people see kids of all ages outside on cold days without a coat.

“The New Coats, New Hope Campaign gives families who need them free, new, warm coats for their kids,” says Shawnna Rhine, WIBH sales manager. “With everything a family needs to focus on, they should not have to worry about keeping their kids warm.”

The campaign’s goal this year is 200 coats. Coats are $20 each, but any monetary donation is appreciated. In addition to coats, donations of new gloves, mittens and hats will be accepted at various locations throughout Southern Illinois.

A complete list of collection sites is available at www.wibhradio.com and on Facebook at WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign. Monetary donations can be sent to WIBH Radio, 330 S. Main St., Anna, Ill. 62906 by Dec. 2.

All checks and money orders must be made payable to Operation Warm, not WIBH. Coats will be available for distribution in mid-December.

Many local businesses are supporting this year’s campaign to help WIBH get the message to donors.

They include Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel, Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds, From the Heart Flowers & Gifts, River to River Residential Community, Spanish Oaks Center, Seafood Specialties, Postal Pal, Capaha Bank, Anna Baking Company, Coad Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, 5 Star Auto Wash, New Wave Communications, Anna Tire & Auto Center/Cobden Auto Repair, Farmer’s Daughter, Goddard’s Barn & Grill, Wright Bros. Body Shop & Rod’s Towing, Shawnee Community College and Adam’s Construction.

Postal Pal in Anna covers the delivery of the coats, which allows 100 percent of all donations to be used only to purchase coats.

For more information, or to get a coat for a child in need, contact Shawnna Rhine at WIBH at 618-833-9424.