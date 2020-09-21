Annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail scheduled

The fifth annual Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail event is planned Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27, in Union and Jackson counties.

Hours for the event are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Organizers note that unlike previous trails, there will only be three potters featured on the fall Pottery Trail.

The potters request that all visitors wear a mask while visiting their spaces.

The self-guided driving/biking trail will include three stops and go through Union and Jackson counties.

The event is open and free for everyone and will give the public a chance to interact with the potters and see their creations. There will be pottery for sale at each stop.

The link for the Shawnee Hills Pottery Trail website, which includes information on each of the potters and maps of the trail, is http://potterstrail.wixsite.com/pottery-trail; and on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/PotteryTrail/.

The potters who plan to participate include Dan Johnson, Steve Grimmer and Karen Fiorino.

Each potter brings her or his unique style and firing technique to the creation of their works, from colorful majolica pieces and delicate porcelain works to wood-fired sculptural stoneware.