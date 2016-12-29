Annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover held at Stinson Memorial Library

Stuffed animals got a taste of adventure at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, during the library’s annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover. The event was part of the library’s story time program.

On Friday, kids arrived in pajamas with their stuffed animals and listened as Ms. Beth, the children’s librarian and her stuffed bear, Bearnard the ornery li-bear-ian, read several bedtime books.

“Cornelius P. Mudd, Are You Ready for Bed?” helped the kids figure out what they needed to help their stuffed animals sleep.

“Let’s Sing a Lullaby with the Brave Cowboy” gave them a song to sing to their animals.

“Sleep Little Yoga” taught the kids how to stretch before bed. “Yawn” made everyone very sleepy.

The kids had snacks, made crafts and tucked their stuffed animals in to sleep.

On Saturday morning, everyone returned to find out what the toys had done during the night.

A slideshow showed the toys making a mess, trapping Bearnard, ordering a pizza and watching a movie before cleaning up and going back to bed.

The kids and their toys had a light breakfast and worked on another craft.