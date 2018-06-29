Annual Women of Worth conference scheduled in Anna

The third annual Women of Worth conference is planned Friday night, Aug. 10, in the auditorium at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The evening is scheduled to begin with a social hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The social hour will feature socializing, treats, coffee, Italian cream sodas, a silent auction, photo opportunities and a chance to fill out prayer requests.

The conference is planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with speakers, singers and prayer leaders: all designed to inspire women of all ages.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Dale Carroll-Colman.

Tickets for the conference are $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets also are available at the Cameron Law Firm in Anna, at Hebrewz Coffee Shop in Jonesboro or by contacting event coordinator Kristen Cameron at 618-697-1832.

A conference Facebook page can be found at wowconnectingwomen.