Another successful year for WIBH coat campaign

When it comes to helping Southern Illinois kids to stay warm this winter, one local radio station has it all wrapped up.

On Dec.10, WIBH Radio in Anna concluded its annual coat campaign to give new coats to kids in need.

Through monetary donations, the 2021 WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign raised over $8,600 to purchase over 430 new, winter coats for kids in need in Southern Illinois.

Postal Pal in Anna covered the cost of shipping which allowed 100 percent of the donations to be used only for coats.

T&I Office Equipment in Anna donated the printing of flyers used in community outreach.

“We want to thank everyone who contributed to the New Coats, New Hope Campaign,” WIBH co-owner Moury Bass said in a news release.

“We continue to be amazed at the generosity of our listeners. We look forward to continuing this beneficial campaign for many years to come.”

Since 2011, WIBH has partnered with local agencies in this effort.

This year, Arrowleaf, the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network and Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start were involved.

Over the years, more than $56,350 has been raised and 3,043 coats have been purchased.

Each year, the coats are ordered through the nonprofit organization Operation Warm.

It is estimated that 20 percent of Southern Illinois children live in poverty and a warm coat is an essential item for each of them.

A new coat promotes self-esteem, school attendance, outdoor play and gives parents and children a sense of security.

The coats arrived in early January. Duckworks Lawn Care and Shawnee Mass Transit District helped deliver the coats to their destinations.

Coats will be distributed through the partnering agencies to kids ages 3 to 16 living in the lower 45 counties in Illinois affected by abuse, neglect, disaster and family need. No paperwork or proof of income is required to receive a coat.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that creates brand new, high-quality coats for children in need.

This organization partners with compassionate individuals and organizations across North America to give a gift of warmth, confidence and hope to millions of children in need.

In addition to coats, this April WIBH and its partners will hold its first shoe drive to purchase new shoes for kids as part of April Child Abuse Prevention Month. More details about this effort will be released in coming weeks.

For more information, or to request a coat for a child in need, contact Moury Bass at WIBH at 833-9424, Shawnna Rhine at Southern Seven at 618-634-2297, extension 9161, or visit the WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign on Facebook.

20220127_101256Southern Seven Health Department and Head Start (S7HD/HS) was one was of several partnering agencies to receive coats from this year’s WIBH New Coats, New Hope Campaign. L-R: Shawnna Rhine of S7HD/HS, Ron Gorst of Shawnee Mass Transit District, Moury and Nancy Bass of WIBH Radio, Sarah Raganyi, Maria Lara, and Rachael Ferrel all from Head Start.