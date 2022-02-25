Appleknockers event planned at VFW post

The Cobden Music Boosters are planning to present an Applerockers event Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 near Anna.

Applerockers will feature a lasagna dinner, a silent auction and a live concert by the Marching Appleknockers.

The cost is $10 for the first meal and $5 for each additional meal.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cobden Schools music program and help to raise money for future band trips.