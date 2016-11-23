Appleknockers welcome three returning starters

With a new season set to tip off, the Cobden High School boys’ basketball team has two full-time starters and a part-time starter returning from last year’s 12-16 squad.

The two full-time starters are 5-11 guard Austin Lewey and 5-10 point guard John Russell. The part-time starter is 6-3 forward Clayton Eck.

“Those three are a good nucleus to build around,” Cobden coach Rhett Barke said. “Those combined with our incoming guys, I think we can compete. We got our guards back and we look for their leadership on the floor, too”

Other seniors are 6-1 forward Hayden Young and 5-7 guard Raul Palmerin.

Juniors include 5-11 guard Connor Allen and 5-11 forward Dane Inman.

Sophomores on the roster are 5-11 forward Cody Wieseman, 6-0 forward Bayden Ditterline, 6-1 forward Jonathan Menees, 6-2 forward Carlos Lopez and 6-0 guard Zane Nance.

“We’ve got nine freshmen and three or four could make an impact at the varsity level,” Barke said.

The Cobden coach said his squad appears to have a welcomed strength.

“I’ve got height this year and that is going to be different,” Barke said.

Barke looks to Meridian as the top team in the South Egyptian Conference race.

“I’m anticipating us to be second in the conference,” he said. “We have the potential to be competitive.”

The Appleknockers are scheduled to open their season this week in the Vienna Tournament.

Cobden’s first regular season game is slated at home against Dongola on Tuesday, Dec. 6.