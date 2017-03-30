April 4 Election Day in Union County

Tuesday, April 4, is Election Day in Union County.

Voters in Union County will elect candidates who are running for municipal posts, positions on local school district boards of education and seats on two library districts.

Here’s a look at the candidates who are on the ballot in next Tuesday’s election:

City of Jonesboro

For mayor: Ken Blandford.

For city clerk: Barbara A. Casper.

For city treasurer: Shelly Pender.

For alderman, Ward One: Bart Hileman.

For alderman, Ward Two: Lance M. Meisenheimer.

For alderman, Ward Three: Kenneth P. Carlson.

Village of Alto Pass

For village president: Scott Tripp.

For village treasurer: No candidate.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): Katrina Renzaglia, Julie Gumbart-Buck, Steven Grimmer.

For village trustee, to serve an unexpired two-year term (vote for not more than three): Joel Murray, Mila Maring.

For village clerk: Kelli Ellis.

Village of Cobden

For village president: Paul Z. Tomazzoli.

For village clerk: Karen M. Winzenburger.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): David A. Stewart, Jean Britt, Austin James Dean Sellars, Jesse Spencer.

Village of Dongola

For village president: Greg Corzine.

For village trustee (vote for not more than three): Leonard Temke, Leonard Beszczynski.

Dongola Library District

For library trustee (vote for not more than three): Brenda Hogue, Carol Reeves, Nancy Jo Schmidt.

Stinson Memorial Library District

For library trustee (vote for not more than two): No candidate.

Space is available on the ballot for write-in candidates.

Educational Service Region Regional Board

For members of regional school board of trustees, Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union counties (vote for not more than seven):

Roger Pfister, Jackson County. Geneva Elaine Bonifield, Union County. Larry Houston, Alexander County. Michael Reiman, Jackson County. Lillian Milam, Union County. Dean L. Rogan Sr., Pulaski County.

Lick Creek Community Consolidated School District No. 16

For members of the board of education (vote for three): Jon Matt Houseman, Thomas Corbit, Dawn M. Turner.

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37

For members of the board of education (vote for three): Elaine Ray, Lori Foster, Pam Needling.

Cobden Unit School School District No. 17

For members of the board of education (vote for four): Debra Ann Penrod, Jeanne Brumleve, Kimberly J.C. Howell, Carroll Walker.

Jonesboro Community Consolidated School District No. 43

For members of the board of education (vote for a total of four):

Incorporated area: Don Choate.

Unincorporated area: Michael Penninger.

Space is available on the ballot for a write-in candidate.

Dongola Community Unit School District No. 66

For members of the board of education (vote for three): John L. Snell, Dana Eddleman, Cherie Wright, Mary J. Gibson.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School District No. 81

For members of the board of education (vote for three): April Dover Teske, Tim McGrath.

Shawnee Community Unit School District No. 84

For members of the board of education to serve an unexpired two-year term: No candidate.

For members of the board of education to serve a full four-year term (vote for a total of four): Mitchel McLane, Melissa C. Criddle, Tim Qualls.

Shawnee Community College District No. 531

For trustees of the community college district (vote for not more than two): Don E. Patton, Michael P. McMahan.