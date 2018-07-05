April weather second coldest on record dating back to 1895

CHAMPAIGN Ill. – The statewide average temperature in April was 44.7 degrees, 7.9 degrees below normal, according to Illinois state climatologist Jim Angel at the Illinois State Water Survey.

It was the second coldest April on record, back to 1895, beaten only by 43.1 degrees set in April 1907.

The lowest temperature reported in Illinois for April was 1 degree below zero at both Avon and Lincoln on April 2.

At the other extreme, temperatures reached into the 80s at times during the month. The warmest reading was 86 degrees at Kaskaskia on April 13.

The statewide average precipitation for April in Illinois was 2.46 inches, 1.32 inches below normal.

In general, areas in the north and west had lower precipitation totals and were part of a larger area of below-normal precipitation that extended into Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and beyond.

Precipitation is the combination of both rainfall and the water content of snow.

The largest monthly total precipitation was reported in Metropolis, with 6.73 inches.

On the other extreme, the Quincy Airport reported only 0.63 of an inch for the month, which reflects the other low totals in the area.

Snowfall was widespread across Illinois in April, which is highly unusual, Angel noted.

Parts of Central Illinois received more snow than northwest Minnesota. Snowfall was above normal across most of the Midwest.

The largest reported monthly total in Illinois was 12.0 inches at Augusta, which is in Hancock County.