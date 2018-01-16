Architectural Wonders highlighted

The depot in Tamms has been named as an Architectural Wonder by a Southern Illinois firm. Baysinger Architects in Marion on Dec. 29 announced its fifth annual Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois list. The 2017 list of the Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois includes:

The depot in Tamms, completed in 1899. Riverlore Mansion in Cairo, completed in 1865. Kornthal Church near Jonesboro, completed in 1852. The Coca-Cola building at Du Quoin, completed in 1949. The Gallatin County Courthouse in Shawneetown, completed in 1939. The Massac Theatre in Metropolis, completed in 1938. West Frankfort City Hall, completed in 1931. The old depot in Carbondale, completed in 1903. Mary’s River bridge near Chester, completed in 1854. The Granada Theatre in Mt. Vernon, completed in 1937-1938.

The Top 10 Architectural Wonders of Southern Illinois List was created in 2013. With the announcement of the 2017 list, a total of 50 structures have been recognized by Baysinger Architects. Geographically, the 50 Architectural Wonders can be found in 34 communities covering 15 counties in Southern Illinois. The 2017 list, and lists from previous years, along with their locations on a map, can be viewed online at BaysingerintheCommunity.com.