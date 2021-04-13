Area business looking to hire approximately 1,000 employees
Local area McDonald’s restaurants plan to hire approximately 1,000 new employees in surrounding communities over the next few weeks to staff up for summer.
According to a news release, area McDonald’s locations which are looking to hire new employees include those in:
Anna, Carbondale, Marion, Metropolis, Murphysboro and Vienna in Southern Illinois.
Cape Girardeau, Charleston, Jackson and Sikeston in Southeast Missouri.
Local owner/operator Brad Short says flexible scheduling is one of the most popular benefits among his crew members.
Local McDonald’s owner/operators have put procedures in place for contactless ways to apply including online and text message options, along with paper applications which are available in the drive-thru.
Restaurants are also offering virtual interviews and socially distant options for onboarding new crew members.
Benefits and available shifts vary by restaurant. More information is available at the individual locations.