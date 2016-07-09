Area church to celebrate bicentennial

A Union County church is planning to celebrate 200 years of active membership during September.

St. John’s Lutheran Church near Dongola, “Illinois’ first and oldest,” dates back to 1816 and has been ministering to the community for two centuries.

An open house is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

An anniversary service is planned at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Returning pastors are scheduled to include Don Poole, Christine Hallemeier, Bill Horn and Gregory Mayer.