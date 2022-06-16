Area communities receive state Community Development Block Grants

More than $2.8 million in Community Development Block Grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have been awarded to area communities as part of the department’s Community Development Block Grant program, CDBG.

State Rep. Patrick Windhorst said in a news release that the funding will help municipalities with infrastructure costs and individuals with housing improvement needs.

“I am pleased to announce several communities in the 118th District are set to receive grant funding for infrastructure and individual housing improvements,” Windhorst said.

“These federal resources are passed through the State of Illinois to help with critical infrastructure needs that will improve sewer and water delivery systems, brighten the future of villages, towns and counties and ease the burden on local property tax payers.”

Communities in the 118th District which will receive funding, and the amount they will receive, include:

Cypress: $391,550. East Cape Girardeau: $550,000. Mound City: $530,050. Olmsted: $403,000. Ridgway: $500,000. Thebes: $457,400.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the release of $23.5 million in CDBG grants on Thursday, June 10.

Windhorst said he is “proud to bring home a strong share of the funding for Illinois’ southernmost legislative district” and thanked regional planning commissions “for their hard work in attaining the grant awards.”

“The funds to be released to communities in the 118th District represent more than 10 percent of the total announced. I am very grateful to our regional planning and development commissions who assist our dedicated local officials for their hard work and advocacy for our region,” Windhorst said.

“I will continue working hard with state, regional and local partners to make sure Southern Illinois remains a priority for federal and state grant funding for infrastructure and housing improvements.”