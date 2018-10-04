Area Congressman honored for commitment to elderly

A Southern Illinois Congressman has received a Guardian of Seniors’ Rights award from the 60 Plus Association for his commitment to the elderly.

On behalf of the American Association of Senior Citizens, 60 Plus chairman Jim Martin was on hand at an event in Washington, D.C., to present U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., with the award.

“It’s vitally important that we keep the promises we have made to our senior citizens,” Bost stated.

“This is one the highest responsibilities of representing Southern Illinois in Congress. Preserving Social Security and Medicare and placing our country back on a fiscally responsible track are critical not only for today’s seniors, but also for future generations.”

“The Guardian Award is given to members in appreciation of their tireless efforts on behalf of senior citizens, as so many of our elderly struggle on a fixed income,” Martin stated.